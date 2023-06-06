Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 94,630 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 3.52% of Schrödinger worth $46,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,821,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,051,000 after acquiring an additional 640,051 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,608,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,754,000 after acquiring an additional 353,771 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 296,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 231,039 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. 541,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.41 and a beta of 1.05. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

