Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 97,166 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,166 shares during the quarter. Block accounts for about 6.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.17% of Block worth $437,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in Block by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

SQ traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.10. 6,266,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078,800. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,384 shares of company stock worth $19,997,018 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

