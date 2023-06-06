Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,620. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.46 and a 200-day moving average of $361.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

