Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $73.08 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $73,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.8 %

TER stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.33. 532,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.12. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

