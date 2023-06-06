Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,190 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,256,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invitae worth $32,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,507,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,328,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $326.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.75. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James cut Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $31,771.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $31,771.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,591.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,919 shares of company stock valued at $198,630. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

