Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 36,571 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,571 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after acquiring an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after acquiring an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,390,000 after acquiring an additional 241,692 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $108.09. 1,461,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

