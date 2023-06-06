Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,590,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,689,470 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises about 2.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.32% of Robinhood Markets worth $167,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,070,061. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 23,311 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $196,045.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,391.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,005,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,070,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,362. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.