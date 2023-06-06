Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216,746. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.