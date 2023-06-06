Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,514,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,131,000 after buying an additional 1,390,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,754,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,113,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

