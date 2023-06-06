Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $34.08 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 2.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.40. 29,557,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,371,102. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $357.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

