Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $272.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,551,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,261,500. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.03 and its 200-day moving average is $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.