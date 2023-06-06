Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 4,147 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $54.38. 1,217,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

