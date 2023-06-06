Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

