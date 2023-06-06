Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Trimmed by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $15,513,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $445.33. 394,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,961. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.