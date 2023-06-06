NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NLOK opened at $17.99 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.