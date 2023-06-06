NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
