NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.