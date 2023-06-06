Novozymes A/S (NVZMF) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) is one of 350 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Novozymes A/S to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors -897.20% -326.16% -19.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S N/A N/A 5.93 Novozymes A/S Competitors $112.97 million -$4.85 million -35.11

Dividends

Novozymes A/S’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Novozymes A/S. Novozymes A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Novozymes A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Novozymes A/S pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out -4,643.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Novozymes A/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Novozymes A/S Competitors 181 1114 3048 25 2.67

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 83.71%. Given Novozymes A/S’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novozymes A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.