NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,073,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $741,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.01. 23,411,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,565,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $419.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $950.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

