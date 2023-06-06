NXM (NXM) Price Down 0.1% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,912.61 or 0.99940748 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002378 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

