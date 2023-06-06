Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.64. Oatly Group shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 148,364 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Oatly Group Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.25 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 44.48% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

