OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 58,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 297,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $945.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,216 shares of company stock valued at $311,175 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $10,416,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 139,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,377,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.