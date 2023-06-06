Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.40

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 223298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 213.57% and a negative net margin of 171.85%. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

