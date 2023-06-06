Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,841 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Okta worth $80,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.52. The company had a trading volume of 708,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,761. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

