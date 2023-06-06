Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,238,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,617,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 209,282 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

