Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
