Ossiam Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ossiam grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 608.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

