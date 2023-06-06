Ossiam Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ossiam raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,205,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

