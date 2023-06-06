Ossiam Has $1.21 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ossiam reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,123 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 413,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,815,000 after buying an additional 138,165 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,549,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 850,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 64,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

