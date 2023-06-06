Ossiam Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ossiam lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.12.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

