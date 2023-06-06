Ossiam Increases Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 3,294.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,140 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.18.

WYNN opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

