Ossiam Purchases 23,288 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ossiam grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 595.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 285,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.