Ossiam Purchases 4,092 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

