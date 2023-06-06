Ossiam Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ossiam raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,586,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,379,000 after buying an additional 959,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $142.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

