Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of OSTK opened at $19.30 on Friday. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $912,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

