Oxler Private Wealth LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.74. 425,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,126. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,649 shares of company stock worth $35,129,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.