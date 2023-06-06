Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 321,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.41. 12,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $179.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

