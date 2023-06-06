Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.39. 734,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,649. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

