Oxler Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMO traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.52. 1,007,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

