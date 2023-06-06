Oxler Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,640,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,465. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
