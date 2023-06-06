Oxler Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,640,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,600,465. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.