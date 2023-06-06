Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.74. 676,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

