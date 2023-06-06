Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.48. 120,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 616,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.