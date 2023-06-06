Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Trimmed by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PKG stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, hitting $129.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

