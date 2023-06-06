PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,761 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp accounts for about 3.1% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 3.55% of PacWest Bancorp worth $96,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 15,153,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,724,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $932.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP William J. Black bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Black acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $267,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

