Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells $10,228,500.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,274. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $230.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.99, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

