Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $15.54 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

