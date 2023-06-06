Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,885 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $334.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,348. The firm has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

