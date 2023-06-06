Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 415,912 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3,626.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Regency Centers worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REG. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter worth $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. 41,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $60.95.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on REG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.