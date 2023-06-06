Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $38,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.25. The company had a trading volume of 44,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,781. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

