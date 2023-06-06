Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $23.38 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,409 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $23,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 118,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet lowered Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Equitable Price Performance

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 482,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

