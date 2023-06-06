Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $46.56 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,165 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $46,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,229,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,801,000 after buying an additional 425,110 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 144,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 846,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,340,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 434,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,706. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

