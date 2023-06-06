Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,267 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Comerica worth $30,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,248,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,296,000 after buying an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Comerica by 12.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,377,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,008,000 after purchasing an additional 267,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.97.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 269,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,037. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

